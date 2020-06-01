Lois L. Herring (nee Lewis) born 8/21/1927 in Morristown, New Jersey to Julia & Alfred “Shorty” Lewis. She is survived by her husband, Paul J. Herring. Lois is also survived by her children: Jon A. (Peggy) Ruble, Akron; Karen E. (Charles) Burton, Palm Dessert, California, William G. (Tina) Ruble, Hamilton, Ohio; Jayne E. Ruble, Erlanger, Kentucky; Patty L. (Rick) Tedder, Marion; grandchildren, Jennifer, Matthew, Rab, Angie, Marcus, Jeff, Michelle, Christopher, Laura, Dan, Shannon and Rickey; several great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was married and preceded in death by the father of her children, James Riley Ruble, Jr.
Lois graduated from Van Buren High School in 1945. She was married to James Riley Ruble, Jr. They were married for 32 years. She was initially a homemaker bearing five children, whom she loved more than anything in the world. Her love was unconditional.
In 1962, she decided to work outside of the home and became a sales person for Dutchmaid, Inc. selling quality clothing. She was dedicated and became a top representative, eventually becoming an Indiana state manager until her “retirement”. She said that Dutchmaid was the only thing she would sell because it was high quality. She would retire four more times from various retail stores and finally from the Hostess House in Marion, Indiana.
After Van Buren High School graduated their last students, she felt inspired to publish a yearbook dating from 1913 to 1965. She worked tirelessly researching the archives and eventually was able to get the yearbook published and the books were sold to Van Buren alumni. To this day, it is a much desired historical document.
She was also a member of the Marion numismatics Club since the late 1950’s and the American Legion Auxiliary since its inception after World War II. She volunteered teaching adult literacy. She attended Mt. Olive United Methodist Church and Center Chapel previously.
She had a great love for music and played the accordion. She was known to have ridden on the back of a motorcycle, playing Anchors Aweigh during WW II. She also played the organ and in her 80’s played for her church for a once in a lifetime performance at Sunday service. She said she woke up every day with a song playing in her mind. She was a voracious reader and in early retirement would often read four books a week.
She was most fulfilled and proud of her role as mother and grandmother. She found herself a widow in her mid seventies and at the age of 77, she became a bride once again. She and Paul Herring were married over 15 years and enjoyed many travel adventures with the Lightriders. They were sad when they had to give it up. She remained active with her children, grandchildren and friends going out to eat and visiting. Her family is grateful she continued to have good friends and attended the Joy Club at the Methodist Church in Van Buren.
Our mother taught us many things. Most importantly, she taught us how to love and she did that by loving us. She was a generous spirit, a gifted story teller, a hard worker and had a wonderful sense of humor and aged gracefully, but did not grow old. She will be missed greatly and loved forever.
The visitation will be held at 5-7 pm on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 S. Washington St., Marion, Indiana. Funeral service will begin at 7 pm with Pastor Robert Barton officiating. Covid-19 restrictions set the Governor Holcomb of the State of Indiana will be followed. The graveside services will be held at 9am, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Marion National Cemetery, 1700 East 38th Street, Marion, Indiana. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilert duncan.com.
