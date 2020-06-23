Lois J. Gressley, 81, of Huntington, IN, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Huntington, IN.
To honor the wishes of the family there will be no calling or services.
A private interment will be at Lancaster Cemetery, Huntington, IN.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Evangelical United Methodist Church or Huntington County Humane Society in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN 46750.
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to: www.mcel haneyhartfuneralhome.com
