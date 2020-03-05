Lois Ann Wohlheter, 87, passed away in Wesleyan Health and Rehabilitation Center, Marion on March 2, 2020. She was born in Miami County, Indiana on July 28, 1932 to the late Chester and Sarah H. (Berger) Wohlheter.
Lois enjoyed reading, coloring, picking raspberries and strawberries and working in her flower garden. She loved birds and cats. Lois enjoyed looking after her step-mother Eva (Delight) Wohlheter as much if not more than Eva enjoyed taking care of Lois. She will be remembered by her family as a kind and loving sister.
She is survived by her brothers, George Wohlheter, Grand Rapids, Michigan; Theodore “Ted” (Katherine) Wohlheter.
She is also preceded in death by her sister-in-law, June Wohlheter.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Friday, March 6, 2020 in Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion, Indiana.
The funeral service will begin in the funeral home at 12:00 noon with Dr. Thomas Mansbarger officiating. Burial will take place at 2:00 pm in Greenlawn Cemetery, Mexico, Indiana.
Online condolences may be made at www.owen weilertduncan.com
