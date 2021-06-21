Lois A. Pulley, 86, Marion, went to be with the Lord at 2:55 am on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Colonial Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. She was born in Wabash on Tuesday, June 11, 1935, to Gifford and Velma (Nash) Douglass. She was married to Ralph W. Pulley, who preceded her in death.
Lois was a member of First Friends Church. She loved being a greeter and passing out the bulletins. She also had a deep respect and love for veterans and made sure they were honored.
