Loa Marlene Cole, 84, Gas City, passed away at 5:00 am on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at University Nursing Center in Upland. She was born in Casper, Wyoming, on Wednesday, January 8, 1936, to Johnny Labao and Gertrude (Weaver) Behag.
She worked at Lance’s New Market and Cablec for several years. Loa loved her family and enjoyed spending time her grandchildren. She loved sports; one of her favorite things was attending her grandchildren’s activities. She loved gardening and her flowers. She especially loved her Chihuahuas and her cat, Blackie.
