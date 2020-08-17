Lloyd Richard Rea, III “Rick”, 37, passed away unexpectedly on August 4, 2020 in New Rochelle, New York.
Rick will be cremated and a memorial visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City.
Due to Covid-19 we ask that rules and regulations according to the CDC be followed while in our facility and a mask is required.
Please utilize the Keplinger website at www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or the Keplinger Funeral Home Facebook Page to send condolences to the family.
