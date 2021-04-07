Lloyd C. Owens, 77, of Gas City, passed away at 12:51 pm on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. He was born in Burnside, Kentucky, on May 14, 1943, to Shelvia and Linda (Roberts) Owens. He married Diana K. Roseberry, and she preceded him in death on September 16, 2006.
Lloyd graduated from Van Buren High School and worked as a forklift driver for over 40 years at RCA until his retirement. Lloyd enjoyed bowling and golfing, and he had bowled in several leagues over the years. He also liked watching sports, especially IU basketball. He had several friends that he enjoyed spending time with. Lloyd was a hard-working and outspoken man who will be missed dearly.
