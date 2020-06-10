Lisa R. Kennedy, 54, Marion, passed away in her home at 10:38 pm on Thursday, June 4, 2020. A lifelong resident of Marion, Lisa was born on Wednesday, December 29, 1965, to Jack Hamilton and to Vickie (Underwood) Moore. She married Tom Kennedy, and he survives.
Lisa was a homemaker throughout her life. She enjoyed camping and spending time with her friends. Outside of her home, Lisa volunteered at Cornerstone Behavioral Health Center in Marion. The family urges people to educate themselves on mental health and the effect it has on people who suffer from it and the people around them. We long for a life where people are accepting and understanding towards the struggles and pain that others can face. Mental health is a very hard concept for people to talk about; however, those hard conversations could potentially save a life or give a better life to someone. Be good to one another.
Survivors include her parents, Jack (Carla) Hamilton and Vickie (Kenny) Moore; son, Levi (Emilie Nielander) Kennedy of Marion; daughter, Jairus (Joseph) Foust of Peru; brothers, Jim (Jaime) Hamilton of Gas City and Jack (Melanie) Hamilton, Jr., of Marion; and sister, Tami Hamilton Weesner of Marion.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Rick Hamilton.
The family will receive visitors from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Lisa's life will begin at 2:00 pm. Pastor Mick Simpkins will be officiating.
A committal service will take place at 2:30 pm on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Grant Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 1606 W. 26th St., Marion, IN. Pastor Mick Simpkins will be presiding with entombment following.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.