Lisa Ann Schaumleffel, 53, Kokomo, passed away at 11:50 pm on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Friday, February 3, 1967, to Garry and Janet (Cain) Schaumleffel.
Lisa worked at Adams Auto Sales, where she was the Title Supervisor. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
She will be missed deeply by her father and step-mother, Garry (Susan) Schaumleffel; brother, Kevin (Annette) Schaumleffel of Marion; step-sisters, Julie (Todd) Small of Marion and Shelley (Jerry) Marley of FL; niece, Kayla Schaumleffel of TN; and nephew, Michael (Olivia) Schaumleffel of TN.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Janet.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Lisa's life will be held at 1:00 pm. Chaplain Don Miller will be officiating.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.