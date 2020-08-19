Linda Suzanne Powell, age 69, passed away Sunday August 9,2020 in Nashville, TN. Formerly from Marion, IN.
She was a graduate of Marion High School in 1969 and then attended Taylor University (1970-71) and Marion College (1972-73), receiving her BS from Marion College in 1973 in Sociology/Education, and received her Masters in Education at Ball State University. She was an educator through multiple schools in Grant County. Linda had a love for old fashioned ice cream parlors and worked at one in the early 1990's. She also had her realtor's license. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Marion on Adams Street and some of her greater joys she reminisced about were times spent working with the staff as Director of Children's Ministry. Later in her life she owned and operated Wild Bird Crossing for a short time. Linda had many loves in her life. The main love being her children and grandson. She was an avid John Denver fan and enjoyed attending live concerts. During a family trip to Colorado she even followed John Denver and his lawyer down a street in Aspen much to the chagrin of her daughter in her car with the windows down and "Rocky Mountain High" at full volume. Linda also loved bird watching and collected many things, but mostly enjoyed, Betsey Clark, Jim Henson memorabilia, Pillsbury Doughboy, Jiminy Cricket and antique Santa Claus figurines and sleigh bells. She loved her pets and had multiple spoiled shih-tzus and cats.
Linda was preceded in death by her father, Donald Powell.
She is survived by her son, Ryan (Kristi) Irving; Nashville, TN, daughter, Lindsay Anne Irving, Marion, IN; grandson, Owen Powell Irving; Nashville,TN, mother, Elizabeth Powell; Marion, IN, brother Michael (Judy) Powell; Marion, IN, nephew Cory (Katie) Powell; Gas City and numerous other family members and friends.
There will be a celebration of Linda's life, "Fly Away Remembrance In The Park" at the Gardens of Matter Park Garden House on Sunday, May 9,2021 from 11AM-6P at -1 Matter Park Circle, Marion, IN 46952-please join us as we remember Linda and say goodbye.
Linda's children will be traveling to Colorado to give their mother a proper farewell this fall. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Belmont Village; NashviIle,TN and Willowbrook Hospice; FrankIin,TN.
If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to; Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. FI.17, Chicago, IL 60601, actalz.org/donate or a society that John Denver would be passionate about The Wilderness Society, 1615 M Street, NW; Washington, DC 20036, wilderness.org/donate.
