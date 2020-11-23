Linda Sue Middlesworth, 83, died November 18, 2020, in her home in Sweetser, Indiana, holding her husband’s hand. Because she trusted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior, she stepped from the battle of pancreatic cancer into eternity and the arms of Jesus.
She leaves her husband of 64 years, Richard; daughter, Teri (Jim) Rodibaugh; sons, Mark (Sally) Middlesworth and Toby (Diane) Middlesworth; 10 grandchildren: Justin (Rhonda) Rodibaugh, Jeremy (Kassi) Rodibaugh, Amy (Tyler) Hensler, Kyle Rodibaugh, Jenna (Matt) Illingworth, Danielle (Jamie) Schlueter, Matt (Alicia) Middlesworth, Adam (Taylor) Middlesworth, Derek (Courtney) Middlesworth, and Tori (Nate) McNeely; 23 great-grandchildren; sister, Sandra Fox; brother and sister-in-law, Earl and Ann Dyer; and many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, Nyle Fox. All of these she loved deeply.
