Linda Stroup, 78, of Gas City, went to be with Jesus on, May 26, 2021. She was born in Oskaloosa, IA, to Laverne and Dorothy Almond, both deceased.
Linda retired from the Gas City Post Office after 31 years of service in 2001. Linda was a wonderful cook. She always said she cold taste the recipes when she read her cookbooks- one of her favorite past-times. Dancing was a long-time love of Linda's. She spent many weekends Texas Two-Stepping, country line dancing and swing dancing. She made it look so effortless! Linda's camping years brought her and her family many special memories. She was a very happy camper.
