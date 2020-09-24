Linda Ruth (Ruthie) Dorsey age 78 (August 2, 1942 – September 20, 2020) passed away Sunday, at 9:48 am at St. Vincent Hospital.
Linda was baptized at an early age at Fairview Baptist Church in Mayfield, Kentucky. Linda graduated from Dunbar High School in Mayfield, Kentucky. In 1961 Linda met and married the love of her life Gus Dorsey. Together they owned and operated Big D Record Shop.
Linda enjoyed watching tennis, Judge Judy, her favorite soap opera Days of Our Lives, working cross word puzzles, but nothing gave her more joy than spending time with her grandchildren in which she absolutely adored.
Linda is survived by son, Stephen Dorsey, daughters Sheri Dorsey- Dodson, Staci (Mark) Dorsey Kohn. Grandchildren: Christopher, Stephenie (Zack), Devin, Lindsey, Lexi, Garrett, Terell, Mark, Arrington and Myles and a great grandson Taivon. An aunt, Lennie Simmons of Mayfield, Kentucky, brother Randy King of Mayfield, Ky., adopted son Robbie Jackson of Clarksville, TN. and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Special Thanks to bonus daughter Carla Smith and neighbor Mary Ware for always being there.
Linda is preceded in death by her husband Gus, daughter Cynthia, Mother Mary Jackson-Joiner, stepfather Percy Lee Joiner, Father Hallie Wingo, sister Mary Gregory, brother Pete Wingo and best friend Lavielle Miller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.