Linda Ruth (Ruthie) Dorsey, age 78, passed away Sunday, at 9:48 a.m. at St. Vincent Hospital.
Linda was baptized at an early age at Fairview Baptist Church in Mayfield, Kentucky. Linda graduated from Dunbar High School in Mayfield, Kentucky. In 1961, Linda met and married the love of her life Gus Dorsey. Together the owned and operated Big D Record Shop.
Linda enjoyed watching tennis, Judge Judy, her favorite soap opera Days of Our Lives, and working crossword puzzles, but nothing gave her more joy than spending time with her grandchildren in which she absolutely adored.
Linda is survived by son, Stephen Dorsey, daughters, Sheri Dorsey- Dodson and Staci (Mark) Dorsey Kohn. Grandchildren: Christopher, Stephanie (Zack), Devin, Lindsey, Lexi, Terell, Mark, Arrington and Myles and a great grandson Taivon. An aunt, Lennie Simmons of Mayfield, Kentucky, brother Randy King of Mayfield, Ky., adopted son Robbie Jackson of Clarksville, TN. and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Special thanks to bonus daughter Carla Smith and neighbor Mary Ware for always being there.
Linda is preceded in death by her husband Gus, daughter Cynthia, Mother Mary Jackson-Joiner, stepfather Percy Lee Joiner, Father Hallie Wingo, sister Mary Gregory, brother Pete Wingo and best friend Lavielle Miller.
Services will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, at Living Water Apostolic Church, 732 South Pennsylvania St. Marion, IN. Service starts at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Alex Huskey officiating.
Calling hours will be from noon to 1 p.m.
Services are entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.