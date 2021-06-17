Linda M. Wallace, 70, Marion, passed away at 7:40 am on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Rolling Meadows Health & Rehabilitation Center in LaFontaine. She was born in Kokomo on Tuesday, August 22, 1950, to Lindell and Jane (Gross) Buroker. In 1976, she married Jerry L. Wallace, and he preceded her in death in 1995.
Linda graduated from Marion High School in 1968 and received her Bachelor's degree from Indiana State University. She continued her education at Ball State University, graduating in 1976 with her Master's in Education.
