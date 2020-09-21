Linda Lou Easterday, 70, of Marion, passed away at 11:51 pm on Sunday, September 13, 2020, in her home. She was born in Royal Center, Indiana, on Friday, December 2, 1949, to Harold and Amanda (Pugh) Holcomb.
Linda graduated from Pioneer Junior-Senior High School and was a data security analyst with Electronic Data Systems. She was an avid quilter and also enjoyed crocheting. She dearly loved her grandchildren.
Linda is survived by her husband, Alan Easterday of Marion; daughters, Roma (Leslie Dixon) Bonfitto of Noblesville, Amanda Bonfitto of Denver, CO, and Melissa Easterday of Hartford City; grandson, Errick Easterday; and granddaughter, Lydia Thompson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandson, Harrison Howell.
At Linda's request, there will be no public visitation or funeral service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
