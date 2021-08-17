Linda L. Warren-Skinner, 78, Marion, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 2:12 pm on Sunday, August. 15, 2021, in her home. She was born in Peru, Indiana, on Wednesday, July 28, 1943, to Bob and Millie (Rust) Hodson. On April 5, 2004, she married Vernon Skinner, and he survives.
Linda graduated from Clay Township High School and was a homemaker throughout her life. She loved her Lord and Savior and faithfully served Him. She was a member of Healing Heart Church of God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.