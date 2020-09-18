Linda Kay Hunt, 64, of Hartford City, IN, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. And from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
A service to celebrate her life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
