Linda Kay Collins, 73, of Andrews, IN, passed away on Friday, May 15, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Linda was born on June 14, 1946, in White County, IL, to Elmer and Emily Lucille (Bowles) Orr. Her parents preceded her in death. She married David W. Collins on May 29, 1994, and he preceded her in death on November 4, 2002.
To honor the wishes of Linda there will be no calling or service hours.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
McElhaney - Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
