Linda Headley, age 64, of Jonesboro, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 5, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
Linda was born October 6, 1955 in Pocahontas, Arkansas the daughter of the late Jessie Lee and Audrey King. She married Elza Headley on December 16, 1972 and he survives in Jonesboro. She was a Quality Control Inspector at American Woodmark Corporation in Gas City.
Linda loved life and spending time with her family. She was a very giving and caring person. Linda always said that “She was put on this earth to help anyone that needed it.” One of her favorite things to do was watching dirt track racing at the I-69 Speedway in Gas City. She loved to watch her three favorite drivers, her husband Elza, her son James and her grandson Jim Tom. She also loved to go shopping and going to yard sales.
In addition to her husband, Linda is survived by her daughter Nicky Headley of Marion; a son James (Shanda) Headley of Wabash; two sisters, her twin Brenda (Clyde) Riddle of Marion and Teresa (Jonny) Anderson of Florida; Seven Grandchildren, Carol (Ethan) Norris, Elizabeth (Levi) Moore, Richard Hartsalla II, James Hartsalla, Paige Headley, Jim Tom Headley, and Khore Barber; and six great-grandchildren, Addy, Alana, Trenton, Nola, Jaxon, and Logan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers James McDaniel, Gale King and Junior King; two sisters, Jerry Brown and Sue Holmes; and one son-n-law Richard Hartsalla
Friends and family may call from 10:00 a.m. to Noon on Wednesday, September 9 at Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Rd., Marion, Indiana. Funeral services will be held at Noon immediately following calling with Reverend Tom Mansbarger officiating.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the family to help offset final expenses c/o Raven-Choate Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be shared at www.ravenchoate.com .
