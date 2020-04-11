Linda Darlene Baker, 60, Gas City, passed away at 9:27 am on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Marion General Hospital in Marion. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Saturday, October 24, 1959, to William and Monnabell (Miller) Turner. On April 16, 1982, she married Ronald Baker, who survives.
Linda attended Huntington North High School and graduated from Marion High School in 1978 after completing her final semester there. She worked at Glass Containers glass factory from 1978 till 1984 when it shutdown. She was office manager at Ross Supply from 1985 to 1996. Darlene was a member of the Gas City Fire Department Auxiliary for several years. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Parish. She also volunteered at Twin City Healthcare, & AGAPE Light. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids most of all, as well as cooking, and shopping for antiques. She was also very fond of her dogs who never left her side.
Survivors include her two daughters, Kathy Jo Collins of Gas City, Trisha Allen of Gas City; son, Nick (Leigh Ann) Baker of Gas City; five brothers, Daniel (Vicki) Turner of GA, Steve (Donna) Turner of Van Buren, Roger (Joan) Turner of Jonesboro, Tom (Tammy) Turner of Indianapolis, Phil Turner of Tampa, FL; two sisters, Nancy Reid of Marion, Diane (Ron) Binkerd of Van Buren; granddaughter, Ashlyn Baker; and two grandsons, Kaison Brubaker and Nathan Baker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Tim Turner.
Private visitation and services will be held for the family. Per Linda’s wishes, she will be cremated. A Celebration of Life for friends will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Holy Family Catholic Church 325 E. North “A” St., Gas City, IN 46933; Gas City Fire Department 111 S. 3rd St., Gas City, IN 46933; or the Arthritis Foundation 615 N. Alabama St., Indianapolis, Indiana 46204.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
