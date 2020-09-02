Linda “D.J.” (Hill) Beeman, age 70 of Jonesboro, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Marion General Hospital in Marion.
Linda was born September 26, 1949 at home in Tateville, Kentucky to the late Abb Hill and Oreda (Phillips) Hill Murphy. Linda attended Marion schools. She was employed at Fisher Body from October 18, 1976 until she retired on October 31, 2006. Linda worked in production, custodial and retired as a receiving clerk. She met Keith A. Beeman when he hired into Fisher Body Tool & Dye department on October 30, 1980. Linda and Keith were married on October 4, 1991.
She loved rummages and flea markets. When Keith retired on January 1, 2011, they enjoyed traveling extensively together. Linda served on the Jonesboro Public Library Board and was a member of the Fisher Body Sympathy Club and the UAW 977. Linda was also a former member of the First Pentecostal Church in Marion and had attended several other churches. She was also a former art teacher at a local Marion Christian School.
Linda is survived by her husband of 29 years, Keith A. Beeman of Jonesboro; her mother, Oreda B. Murphy of Marion; sons, Curtis (Alicia) Applegate of Jonesboro and James Applegate of Marion; a daughter, Rita Lynn Hutte of Marion; sisters, Brenda (Ron) Dilley of Marion and Sharon (Tony) Ybarra of Marion; a brothers, Tony (Carol) Murphy of Marion and Anthony (Bobbie) Ridenbaugh of Mississippi; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Abb Hill; beloved daughter, Lisa Michelle Applegate; grandson, Kyle Applegate and a brother, Ronald L. Hill.
Friends and family may call from 10:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana. Funeral Services will begin at noon with Pastor Rebecca Calderon officiating. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, it is requested that those in attendance please wear masks.
Burial will follow funeral services in Grant Memorial Park Cemetery, Marion, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Grant County, 305 S. Norton Avenue, Marion, Indiana 46952.
Online condolences may be shared at www.ravenchoate.com
