Linda Brinneman, 65, of Warren, IN, passed away at 10:10 a.m. on Feb. 17, 2020 at her residence in Warren, Indiana. She was born on March 07, 1954, in Binghamton, New York.
The family would like to give a very special thank you to the staff at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home for their compassionate care.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Solid Rock United Methodist Church 485 Bennett Drive PO Box 322 Warren on Feb. 22, 2020 from 1 – 4:30 p.m.
Preferred memorials: to the Warren Volunteer Fire Department.
Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.