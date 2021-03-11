Lillie Mae Lindsey, 88, of Marion, passed away at 11:13 am on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Aperion Care in Marion. She was born in Parkin, Arkansas, on February 15, 1933, to Howard and Isabella Thomas.
Lillie worked as a nurse's aide at Wesleyan Healthcare for 18 years and worked in dietetics at Northern Indiana VA Healthcare System in Marion for 21 years until her retirement. She was the Church Mother of Buggs Chapel Church of God in Christ. Lillie enjoyed gardening, especially flowers. She was also an avid reader and liked cooking. She held her family close and cherished the time she spent with them. Lillie was a wise, patient, loving, and timely woman who will be missed dearly.
