Lillie M. Lovelady, 83, Marion, passed away at 12:45 pm on Sunday, December 20, 2020. She was born in Lawrenceburg, Alabama, on Monday, September 27, 1937, to William and Mamie (Thrasher) Copeland. She was married to Marion M. Lovelady, who preceded her in death.
Although Lillie only finished the 8th grade, she never let that hold her back. She went back to Night School to take classes and eventually received her GED. Lillie worked at Emily Flinn Nursing Home for many years as a Nursing Assistant. She loved working with the elderly and was encouraged by staff to return to school to get her LPN license. She had worked at various other jobs but ended up at the Marion VA Hospital in the 1980s until 1995. At that time, she and her husband moved to Westpoint, Tennessee, and enjoyed their time there. When her husband became ill, he made her promise to return to Indiana to be with their children. She packed her bags in 1997 and never looked back. Lillie's pursuit of learning didn't stop. When one of her great-grandchildren was born with some difficulties, she went back to school and received a degree in Early Education. She then opened up her own daycare called Small World Childcare. She never stopped being a caregiver.
