Lillian Mae Rinearson, 94, Fort Wayne, passed away at 3:05 am on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Wesleyan Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday, January 19, 1926, to Luther and Irene (Smith) Whittle. In June of 1956, she married Charles H. Rinearson.
Lillian graduated from Swayzee High School with the class of 1945.She was a member of Fairmount United Methodist Church. She loved to bowl, cook and bake. She was a 4-H leader and enjoyed genealogy and traveling. She was very devoted to her church and family.
Survivors include her sons, Robert L. (Bonnie) Rinearson of Fort Wayne, Christopher C. (Brenda Wright) Rinearson of Marion; grandchildren, Carly, Shannon, and Alex Rinearson; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Charles Whittle of Chicago, IL, Mary Stonis of North Brook, IL, Donald Whittle of Chicago, IL, and Sheila Milton of Newman, CA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Dorothy Price, Robert Whittle, Sr., Ronald Greenfield, and Charlotte Warner.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main Street, Gas City.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Lillian’s life will begin at 1:00 pm. Burial will take place at Gardens of Memory, Marion.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Fairmount United Methodist Church 309 S. Washington St., Fairmount, IN 46928, or Marion-Grant County Humane Society P.O. Box 1921, Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
