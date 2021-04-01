Lillian Mae Davis, 94, Marion, passed away at 1:12 am on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. She was born in Marion on Saturday, March 26, 1927, to John K. and Lula Byrd (Thalls) Titus. On June 15, 1947, she married Paul D. Davis, who preceded her in death.
Lillian graduated from Marion High School in 1945 and worked at RCA, where she was a Group Leader in the White Room. She retired after 34 years. She attended Sunnycrest Baptist Church and was a member of the Christmas City Sweet Adelines singing group. Most of her time and activities were spent with her three sisters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.