Liana M. Antrim Banter, 65, Marion, passed away in her home at 11:03 pm on Friday, April 30, 2021. She was born in Indianapolis on Thursday, May 19, 1955, to Jack and Beverly (Ratliff) Landers. She was married to James "Jim" Banter, who preceded her in death.
Liana graduated from Marion High School and worked in Housekeeping for 20 years with Marion General Hospital. She enjoyed cooking, camping, and studying her genealogy. She also liked learning and using sign language.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.