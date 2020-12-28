Lewis "Sonny" D. Herring, 89, Marion, went to be with the Lord at 10:30 pm on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in Marion. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Sunday, August 9, 1931, to Carlos and Opal (Tudor) Herring.
Sonny graduated from Marion High School and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He achieved the rank of Corporal and was honorably discharged. Following his military service, Sonny worked at RCA, retiring in the early '80s. He was a member of Grace Community Church and a lifetime member of the American Legion. Sonny enjoyed golfing and fishing. He especially enjoyed attending church, as well as participating in the choir and Bible studies.
