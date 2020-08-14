Lewis Dean Holderman, 92, of LaFontaine, Indiana, died at 6:15 am, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. He was born on January 22, 1928 in Nappanee, Indiana, to Alberta Norris.
Lewis was a 1947 graduate of Larwill High School. He married Velma Jean "Sally" Schlemmer in Muncie, Indiana on November 18, 1949. He worked at United Telephone Company, retiring after 43 years, and had 43 years of perfect attendance. He also co-owned along with his wife, Sally, the Lamplighters Shop in LaFontaine. He was a member of the Electrical Union. Lewis collected coins, stamps, and Lionel Trains. He restored a 1965 Ford Falcon and was also a Ford Falcon Club member. He was also the score keeper for his daughter's softball team, and an avid IU basketball fan. He was a historian of the ships on the Great Lakes.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Velma Jean "Sally" Holderman of LaFontaine, son, Michael (Deanne) Holderman of Lafontaine, daughter, Pamela (Doug) Simons of Wabash, Indiana, daughter, Lucinda Kay "Cindy" Holderman of Somerset, Indiana, grandchildren, Tricia (Josh) Simons-Ward of Wabash, Joe (Julie) Holderman of Georgetown, Kentucky, Kate (Greg) Denham of Warsaw, Indiana, Matthew Holderman of Marion, Indiana, Claire (Chad) Clark of Anderson, Indiana, Mark Allen (Ashley Ferguson) Holderman, Jr. of Wabash, 13 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, son, Mark Allen Holderman, Sr., grandson, Brian Simons, and his sister, Ruby.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Avenue, Wabash, with Jason Smith officiating. Burial will be in Stoney Point Cemetery, Atwood, Indiana. Friends may call 3:00-7:00 pm Monday, August 17, 2020, at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are the Animal Shelter of Wabash County or Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home.
The memorial guest book for Lewis may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.
