Levina L. Coffelt, 80, of Van Buren, passed away at 6:53 am on Saturday, May 15, 2021, in her home. She was born in Marion on October 15, 1940, to Wayne and Wilma (Hartley) Berry. On June 7, 1959 she married Russell Asher Coffelt, and he preceded her in death on May 17, 2009.
Levina graduated from Marion High School. She was a member of Central Christian Church in Van Buren. Levina took pride in caring for her family and tending to her home. She enjoyed crocheting, fishing and playing bingo. Levina cherished her grandchildren and loved spending time with them.
