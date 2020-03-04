Leta Marie Strong, 90, Gas City, passed away at 10:30 am on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Colonial Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. She was born in Alton, Kansas, on Thursday, April 11, 1929, to Russell and Anna (Roberts) Kurtz. On June 7, 1950, she married Dean Strong.
She and her husband were missionaries through World Gospel Mission, where they spent thirty plus years in Kenya, Africa. She was a member of Pioneer Faith Evangelical Church. She enjoyed cooking, hosting people, sewing, and gardening. She had a heart for teaching, enjoyed serving people, and spending time with her family. Her love for her Lord and Savior was evident to all that knew her.
Survivors include her husband Dean Strong, sons, Larry (Liz) Strong of Temple, TX, David (Cathlene) Strong of Marion; daughters, Marilyn (John) Trojak of Sharpsville, PA, Karen (Stephen) Feazel of Schertz, TX; brothers, Dale (Carol) Kurtz, Dean (Betty) Kurtz; son-in-law; David Nave, 12 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Connie Nave; father, Russell Ray Kurtz, mother, Anna Roberts, and brother Merwin (Jeannie) Kurtz.
The family will receive visitors from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main Street, Gas City, IN and on Thursday, from 9 am to 10 am, at Pioneer Faith Evangelical Church.
Following a one-hour visitation, a Funeral Service to celebrate Leta’s life will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Pioneer Faith Evangelical Church. 3805 S. 500 E., Marion, IN 46953. Officiating will be Rev. Dean Terrell, and Dr. Hubert Harriman, with burial following at Grant Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be directed to World Gospel Mission P.O. Box 948, Marion, IN, 46952-0948, or Pioneer Faith Evangelical Church. 3805 S. 500 E., Marion, IN 46953.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
