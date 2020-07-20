Lester Dean Smith, age 84, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Marion General Hospital. Mr. Smith was born in Marion, Indiana on February 5, 1936 to the late Robert W. and Edith (Haynes) Smith. Lester graduated from Sweetser High school and attended Purdue University for 2 years and later joined the Army National Guard. Lester was a full-time farmer until 1965 and then went on to work as a lineman for Sweetser Telephone Company. He also was a past volunteer fireman for the Sweetser Fire Department. He attended St. Paul’s Catholic Church and was a member of the American Legion in Leo, Eagles Lodge in Alexandria, the Isaac Walton League and a past member of the Sweetser Lions Club.
Survivors include: His wife of 58 years, Linda Smith of Marion. Son, Cary L. Smith and fiancé Lori Spradlin of Marion. Daughter, Tara and Joseph Leto of Wolcottville. Son-in-law, Ross Jones of Huntington. One Grandchild, River Smith of Marion. 4 Step Grandchildren, Ashley Daub, Joey Leto, Patrick Leto and Paige Leto. 7 Great Grandchildren. Brother, Roger L. and Roxie Smith of Converse. Sister, Reva Fitzjarrald of Jonesboro.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Julie Jones who passed away on March 4, 2011.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 1:00 – 3:00 PM at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 1031 West Kem Rd., Marion, IN 46952.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warriors Project, Boys Town or St. Paul's Catholic Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Northern Indiana Funeral Care in Fort Wayne
