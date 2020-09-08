Leslie M. Frederick, 68 formerly from Gas City, Indiana died Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Cumberland Pointe Health Campus, West Lafayette, Indiana.
Leslie was born October 18, 1951, Baltimore, Maryland to the late Warren Nicholson and the late Mavalea (Fields) Nicholson. She attended St. Joseph Catholic School, Shelbyville, Indiana. She marred Louis J. Frederick Jr., May 5, 1971, he preceded her in death December 7, 2017, she was also preceded in death by her Step-Father, Robert Ruyan and daughter Tina Frederick.
First and foremost Leslie was a mother and grandmother, her love and passion were her children and grandchildren, she would sacrifice anything to see that her children and grandchildren had everything they needed to have and loved spending time with them. She enjoyed reading romance novels and doing ceramics.
She was mostly a mother to her children and also had worked at the Fairmount Pharmacy, Fox’s Grocery, Fairmount, Driskill’s Market Fairmount, before retiring from Franklin Electric.
She is survived by her children; Bob (Victoria) Frederick, Elkhart, IN., Felicia (Dean) Scruton, Houston, TX, William (Faith) Frederick, Morganton, NC., Amy (Matthew) Culp, Lafayette, IN. Grandchildren; Ean (Melissa) Frederick, Emily (Brendon) Roodbergen, Natalie (Pierre) Echeverz, George Terrance, Amanda Frederick, Haley Begay, Jason Harrison, Jenna Harrison, Joshua Harrison. Six great grandchildren and another to be born soon.
Services for Leslie are entrusted to Fairmount Chapel Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main St., Fairmount, IN. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 5-8 PM. Funeral will be Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10 AM at the funeral home, with Fr. Kevin Hurley officiating, interment will be at Park Cemetery, Fairmount, IN.
Memorial contributions are to Alzheimers Association at wwwact.alz.org or through the funeral home.
Memories and condolences maybe made at www.armes huntfuneralhome.com
