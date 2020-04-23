Leslie “Les” Jay Riggs, 58, passed away on Monday afternoon, April 20, 2020 in Blackford County from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
He was born in Hartford City on Sept. 6, 1961 to Lewis Richard Riggs and Wilma Merea (Slusher) Riggs.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a private family visitation and funeral service. Les will be cremated.
Keplinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please utilize the funeral home website www.keplingerfuneral home.com or our Facebook page to express condolences to the family.
Memorials may be made to Blackford County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 70, Hartford City, IN 47348.
