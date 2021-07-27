Leroy W. Morris, Sr., 59, Marion, passed away at 7:40 pm on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. He was born in Indianapolis on October 24, 1961, to Leon and Jeanette Morris. He was married to Bobbie Morris, who preceded him in death.
Visitation is from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon with Leroy’s service beginning at 12:00 noon on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Grant Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 1606 W. 26th St., Marion, IN. Burial will follow at Grant Memorial Park.
