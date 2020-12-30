Leroy Luney, 90 went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. Leroy was born February 4, 1930 to the union of Earnest Luney and Florence Pyles Luney in Irvington, Kentucky. He accepted Christ as a young boy at Clair Memorial United Methodist Church. In 1948, Leroy graduated from Lincoln Institute, an all-black boarding high school in Shelby County, Kentucky. In January of 1949 he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged after seven years of service. He then obtained employment with the Louisville & Nashville Railroad as a maintenance worker.
On February 4 1955, Leroy was united in holy matrimony to Edna Fisher Luney. To this union were born three children. Leroy was a devoted husband, loving father and worked hard to provide for his family. Due to government action to promote fair employment and prohibit discrimination in the Federal Civil Service, an employment opportunity opened up for Leroy in 1958. He worked in Civil Service as a supervisor and army unit supply specialist at Fort Knox, Kentucky for 41 years. Leroy also owned and ran his farm for over fifty years. In his latter years, Leroy became a salesman at Ray’s Ford Dealership in Brandenburg, Kentucky. He worked there part-time for 28 years. Since Leroy knew everyone in the area, he became one of their top salesmen.
