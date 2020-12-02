On November 25, 2020, at Wesleyan Healthcare Center in Marion, Indiana, God dispatched His heavenly angels to escort Leo "ReBoy" Lay, Jr., to his eternal home. Leo Lay, Jr. "ReBoy" was born on November 21, 1944, in Mississippi to the late Leo Lay, Sr., and Louise (Brown) Lay. He accepted Christ in 1978 and joined Greater Second Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Pastor J.D. Williams.
Leo worked at several places: ODC-OIC, Anaconda Wire and Cable, Shirt Shed, The Chronicle-Tribune, and Indianapolis Star News, just to list a few. He always had a smile that captured everyone. He loved growing things, cooking, and wood crafting. He loved sports and spending time coaching Pal Club. He coached Coach's Pitch and girls softball and boys basketball, as well as baseball at Lincoln Field and the VA. Leo loved talking with the children where he got the nickname "Professor" because he would say, "You don't know your history!" after they couldn't give him an answer. He had an associate's degree in business, horticulture, and cooking. Leo's last days were spent fighting COVID-19 at Wesleyan Healthcare Center, where he had been the last 21 years.
