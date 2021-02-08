Leland Burdett “Peanut” Buroker, 90 years old, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021. Born in Grant County, Indiana, on July 23, 1930, to Delmus and Bessie Wilson Buroker, he attended Point Isabel, Swayzee High School, and Ivy Tech. In 1945, at age 15, Leland met his only love, Mary Kathleen Moorman. They were wed on June 19, 1948, and were married 72 ½ years. They resided in the Swayzee area for 85 years before moving to Westfield in 2015 to be near their daughters. Leland and Mary are best known for their senses of humor, strong faith, work ethic, and multitude of friends.
Leland was a grain and livestock farmer at heart. He retired from Gen Corp as a machinist after 25 years. A builder, carpenter, electrician, and welder, Peanut was a “fixer” of all things, be it cars, farm machinery, HVAC, Thomas the Train, dolls, or tricycles. During the pandemic, Leland repaired six vintage Singer sewing machines. The day before being hospitalized, he mended his American flag--a true patriot. He invented medical and mechanical devices, built a mammoth lathe, two scooters, and restored a 1940 Chevy he drove in all of his grandchildren’s weddings. An elder at Swayzee Christian Church, he attended Antioch and Mount Olive. He was a 4-H leader, member of the Indiana State Fair Board, Farm, Euchre, and Swayzee Lions clubs. He was an avid reader, Sudoku enthusiast, and Kroger online shopper. Upon his death, he obtained his wish to “wear out” rather than “rust out”.
