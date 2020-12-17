Leighton Allen Owings, 2, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. He was born on February 23, 2018, to David Owings and Caci Seals. Leighton enjoyed driving around his Jeep Power Wheel, carrying the mail, blowing bubbles, and running through the hose. He loved to snack and grocery shop, often opening things while in line to check out because he just couldn't wait any longer! He couldn't quite get the word spoon right, so instead, he just called it "moose". Leighton was a free spirit who loved to take his clothes off and do handstands. Buzz and Woody were his favorite characters. Leighton loved his siblings and had so much fun jumping on the trampoline with them. He loved to hold his baby sister.
Leighton is survived by his father, David, Marion; mother, Caci (Noah Collins) Seals, Fairmount; brother, Bentley Owings, Marion; sisters, Zoey Owings, Marion, and Raelynn Collins, Fairmount; grandparents, Jennifer Rangel, Tess Miller, Jason Howard, Brad Seals, and Carrie and Mike Collins; great-grandparents, Shirley Haynes, Cindy Seals, Karen Owings, Tommy Rose, and Denton and Gloria Howard; Aunt Carli and Uncle Preston Jones; Uncles Garrett (Katie Elkins) and Jake Seals; Aunts Karina Howard and Summer Howard; and numerous cousins.
