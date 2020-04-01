Lee Sills Jr., 95, of Poneto, IN. a lifetime resident of Chester Township, Wells County, died April 01, 2020. He was born Feb. 14, 1925, in Wells County.
Due to health concerns of the Covid-19, private family services will be held Sunday at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Montpelier. A public memorial service will be at a later date.
Preferred memorials may be made to the Wells County 4-H Association 1240 4-H Park Rd, Bluffton, IN 46714 .
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
