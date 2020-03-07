Lee Ann Florek, 55, Marion, passed away at 11:53 pm on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Monday, March 1, 1965, to Robert and June (Kistler) Powers.
Lee Ann graduated from Mississinewa High School Class of 1983 where she was involved with the band and then attended Indiana University Kokomo. Since 1991, she had a 29year career as a Certified Cardiac Technician with Marion General Hospital. She was a member of the Jonesboro Friends Church. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and shopping. She loved her family and friends fiercely, especially keeping up with what her boys were doing. Being a mother was her favorite things. She would always place the care of others before herself. She liked motorcycles, Harley’s in particular; and cars, especially Camaros. She loved her cats and had a love for all other animals as well. She looked forward to Christmas shopping each year with her mother and sister.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sons, Andrew (Shelby) Florek of LaFontaine, Dylan Florek of LaFontaine; Dennis Florek, father of Andrew and Dylan; brothers, Brian (Jill) Powers of Noblesville, Mike (Geraldine) Powers of Herndon, VA; sister, Janeane Calvert of Greenfield; niece, Molly Schumer; nephews, Sam and Jack Calvert; great nieces, Shiloh and Sawyer Schumer; and best friend, Mindy Poling.
The family will receive visitors from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main Street, Gas City, IN.
A Funeral Service to celebrate Lee Ann’s life will be held at 11:30 am on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel. Rev. Mark Hummel will be officiating with burial following at LaFontaine I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Lennoxs Legacy Rescue, Inc., 4777 N. 375 E., Decatur, IN 46733 or by visiting www.lennoxslegacyrescue.org/ and clicking donate.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
