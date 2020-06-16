Lee Allen Dilts, 65, of Warren, IN, passed away from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 9:29 AM at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne. Family and friends may gather to share and remember at the Warren United Church of Christ, 202 W. 2nd St. Warren, on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 9-11 AM. A memorial service to celebrate Lee’s life will follow at 11AM with pastor Troy Drayer officiating.
Arrangements are being handled by Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, IN.
