"Lee" was born to parents, George James Gould and Mary Annas (Crandall) Gould. He graduated from Mississinewa High School in 1957. He received his B.S. and Master's degrees from Ball State University. Lee became a CPA and taught accounting at the Joliet Junior College in Joliet, Illinois prior to his retirement. He loved going to plays in Chicago and also walking around the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago. Although he and Sandy had been married more than 20 years, they remained friends after the divorce. They both liked animals, especially poodles.
Lee is survived by his sisters, Geraldine A. Turner and Pearlann S. Gould; nieces, Pamela K. Smith, Cynthia Nogar; and nephews, Randy Gould, Greg Gould, Jim Nogar; and best friends, Bob Yates, Terry O'Neil, Ben Larson, and Pat Cox.
