Leah Parson Lake, 97, formerly of Marion, died on August 31, 2020, in Calvin Community Nursing Home in Beaverdale, Iowa. She lived in Marion, Indiana, for over 90 years of her life. She was born on October 14, 1922, to the late Edgar Cecil Parson and Edna Geneva Edgerton. On August 22, 1943, she married Creal R. Lake. They were married 61 years before he preceded her in death on March 5, 2005.
Mrs. Lake worked at Paranite Wire and RCA. She was a member of West 8th Street Wesleyan Church in Marion.
Surviving are a daughter, Linda Lee (George) Phillips of Clive, IA; son, Gregory D. (Connie) Lake of Georgia, IN; sister, Wanda “Jean” Cummings of Marion; grandchildren, Lance (Rachel) McDermott of Magnolia, TX, Kathy Leatherman of Indianapolis, Kristine (David) Jett of Clifton, VA, Tom (Melissa) Bickford of Dallas, GA, and Paula (Rich) Jenkins of Kennesaw, GA; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and loving husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Lawrence, Forrest, and Robert Francis; sister, Erthel; and a great-grandson.
The family will receive visitors from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Leah’s life will begin at 12:00 noon. Pastors Dan Van Cise and Ben Gray will be co-officiating with burial following in Grant Memorial Park.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
