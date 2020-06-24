Leah Michelle (Hill) Jennette of Dickson, Tennessee, passed away at her home, surrounded by her extended family, on Friday, June 19, 2020 following a long illness.
She was born on July 24, 1974 in Marion, Indiana to George and Pat Hill. She became an active member of her community, participating in many school, church, and youth programs. She graduated from Marion High School in 1992 and Anderson University in 1996. Her adventurous spirit led her to join friends in Nashville, Tennessee where she established her career, home, and her own family. She worked in hospital human resources at HCA Healthcare in Nashville, Tennessee.
Leah married the love of her life, Wesley Jennette, and had three sons: Matthew (20), Andrew (17) and Daniel (14). She was passionately involved in their activities and an avid fan of their teams and organizations. She was always a great sports fan who could root for her team while respecting the opponent.
She was a wonderful role model for her friends, and family and gave wholeheartedly to her church and community. Those who knew her agree that she always had a warmth and joy-filled countenance that made you feel that you were her best friend. Her laugh and sweet smile could light up a room and make you glad to be in her presence and part of the fun. She would always put the feelings and welfare of others ahead of her own. She knew that she was loved by others and by her Lord and savior Jesus Christ and was very free to pass on that love.
Funeral Service: for Leah Michelle (Hill) Jennette was held on Wednesday June 24, 2020 from the chapel of Spann Funeral Home where Pastor Neil Spence officiated.
Interment followed in Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens
Survivors: Husband: Wesley Jennette of Dickson, TN 3 Sons: Mathew Grant Jennette of Dickson, TN, Andrew Christian Jennette of Dickson, TN, Daniel George Jennette of Dickson, TN Parents: George and Pat Hill Marion, IN, 1 Sister: Lori Maki (Layne) Marion, IN, Nieces and Nephews: Elizabeth, Ethan, Emma, Elijah Maki, Numerous other family members and Special Friends
Mrs. Jennette is Preceded in death by: Grandparents: Ed & Helen Miller, Gilbert & Edith Hill, Uncles: Jerry Miller & Gene Bellamy, Niece: Ellyson Maki
