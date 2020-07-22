Lawson "Bud" Lee, 89, of Warren, IN, died at 1:35 AM on Monday, July 20, 2020.
Family and friends may gather at Glancy - H. Brown & Son Funeral Home 203 N Matilda St. Warren on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM and from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 25, 2020; Services following at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Burial will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren. The United States Army will be performing military honors at the graveside.
Everyone attending, please wear a mask at the request of the family.
