Lawrence J. Berry, 86, Jonesboro, passed away at 4:20 am on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home in Jonesboro. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Wednesday, July 12, 1933, to Martin and Francis (Axley) Berry. On September 15, 1972, he married Elaine C. Keesor, who survives.
After high school, Lawrence served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He achieved the rank of MR3 and was honorably discharged. Following his military service, Lawrence worked as a Supervisor with Glass Container and Cablec.
He was a member of Eastview Wesleyan Church. Lawrence enjoyed tinkering in his garage, especially tending to lawnmowers. He liked going to rummage sales. More than anything, Lawrence was a jokester and loved to make people laugh.
In addition to his loving wife of 47 years, survivors include his daughters, Teresa Price, Debbie (Jerry) Fields, Sandy Berry, and Laura Helton; son, Lawrence Joseph Berry; several grandchildren; plus his little buddy and grandson, Drew Helton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Francis Berry; brothers, James M. Berry, and Ronald E. Berry; and sister, Lela Josephine Hedrick.
Private services will be held followed by burial with military honors at Park Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date at Eastview Wesleyan Church.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Eastview Wesleyan Church 414 N. 10th St., Gas City, IN, 46933.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
