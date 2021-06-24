Lawrence Eldon Kendall, (June 25, 1929 – June 20, 2021) passed away on Father’s Day in Fort Collins, Colorado. A private service for family is scheduled on July 4th in Loveland, Colorado. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send condolences and read Larry’s full obituary.
