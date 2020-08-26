Lawrence E. “Lou” Scher, 86, of Andrews, IN, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 860 Cherry Street, Huntington, IN 46750, with Fr. Tony Steinacker presiding.
Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Huntington, IN.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to SS. Peter & Paul Parish, St. Joseph Regional Burn Center or Southern Care Hospice in Fort Wayne in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN 46750.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.